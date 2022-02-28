ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eltopia, WA

One suspect in custody for Eltopia burglary investigation, three others possibly ID'd

UPDATE on March 1, 2022: One of the four suspects depicted from Eltopia security camera footage below has been brought into custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have reason to believe three others have been accurately identified. Franklin County investigators will look to make contact with these individuals and potentially bring them into custody as well.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for its help in identifying these suspects.

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

ELTOPIA, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released four photos recovered from a security camera as part of a burglary investigation sourced in a town about 15 miles north of Pasco.

According to a social media post issued by FCSO officials, the photographs were released because investigators are hoping to identify and speak to the individuals who were pictured in Eltopia.

They have not released any further details on the nature of this investigation, or what items were stolen in the burglary.

However, the photographs have timestamps that show separate dates and times for three of the four suspects. The three dates are each spaced out by a week exactly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSbaH_0eSY51jf00
Image credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The first photograph, timestamped on Feb. 2 at 1:22 a.m., shows the only suspect whose face can be clearly viewed. He is a bearded Caucasian male wearing what appears to be a white hooded sweatshirt and a pair of gloves—presumably to avoid leaving fingerprints.

Next up is a photograph taken at 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 9, depicting a suspect leaving the door which three others are seen entering. A white face covering protects the suspect’s identity, but they are identifiable by their long, curly hair.

Two more photographs were taken within a minute of each other on the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2022. The first individual is a woman in a sleeveless hoodie with dark braided hair. A minute later, a large man wearing an Air Jordan cap and puffy jacket over a hoodie can be seen entering the facility.

His eyes are covered by the hat, but he has a thin mustache and a slight goatee.

Anyone with information to contribute is being urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

