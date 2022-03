For all their virtues, wind turbines have one major flaw: they’re notoriously difficult to recycle. Wind blades are designed to last about 20 or 25 years. After that, there are currently two viable ways to dispose of them: Burn them or bury them in landfills. Now, a new bridge in Ireland made with two repurposed wind blades offers a third promising option.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO