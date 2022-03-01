ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons vs. Wizards preview: Continuing the hot streak to our Nation’s capital

By Justin Lambregtse
Detroit Bad Boys
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou were not dreaming, Kelly Olynyk really did hit a buzzer beating baseline fadeaway to sink the Charlotte Hornets and end the Pistons 15 (!) game losing streak against them. The Pistons are hot right now having beat the Celtics before the all star break, beating the Cavaliers after the break,...

www.detroitbadboys.com

ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out LeBron James After He Didn't Get Back On Defense And Complained To The Referees While The Mavs Scored In Transition: "Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Never Do That"

LeBron James is a premier talent, someone that has consistently done things nobody else can since he arrived in the league in 2003. The King's ability to take over games and carry mediocre rosters to success in the playoffs is second to none, but it seems like he can't quite do that anymore at the age of 37.
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal breaks silence on Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis trade

The Kristaps Porzingis trade has yet to pay any dividend for the Washington Wizards. The 26-year-old has no timetable for his return to action, so the Wizards may not get to see him play for a while, though he is still progressing. The tandem between him and Bradley Beal could make the offense much better.
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
BBC

NBA: Jrue Holiday scores late as Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat

Jrue Holiday secured a game-winning shot with 1.9 seconds remaining as the Milwaukee Bucks fought back to beat the Miami Heat 120-119. The Heat led 113-99 inside the final six minutes before the Bucks, who won the NBA title in 2021, hit back. Holiday scored 23 points and made 11...
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum outduels Ja Morant as Boston Celtics beat Memphis Grizzlies 120-107

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead six different Celtics in double figures, helping Boston beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 at TD Garden. Al Horford (21 points, 15 rebounds), Rob Williams (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Marcus Smart (18 points, 12 assists) all chipped in with double-doubles for the undermanned Celtics who were playing without Jaylen Brown (ankle) in the victory. The team also lost fill-in starter Aaron Nesmith to a sprained ankle early in the first quarter but that did not slow down Boston from taking care of business against one of hottest teams in the NBA.
MLive.com

Detroit’s Tuesday Best Bets: Pistons at Wizards, Red Wings vs Hurricanes

Pistons +4.5 (-110) Looking at the records of these teams, with the Pistons at 15-46 and the Wizards at a more even 27-33, this might seem like a tough game for Detroit. But there’s really not much to choose between the teams in terms of quality as they head into Tuesday’s game at the Capital One Arena, and that makes the Pistons the recommended play getting a start of 4.5 points. Given their alarming overall record, it’s not a stretch to say that the Pistons are in their best form of the season with 3 wins in their last 4 games after their remarkable 127-126 overtime success on the road against the Hornets on Sunday. That was only the 6th win in 31 road games for the Pistons this season, but they should be feeling good about the prospect of adding another on Tuesday, or at least going close. We are now starting to see how Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant can become a successful combination in Detroit. Grant was the subject of trade talk but looks a good fit in a secondary role after staying on the roster.
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Wizards hold on for win over Pistons

Kyle Kuzma collected 21 points and nine rebounds to fuel the host Washington Wizards to a 116-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Thomas Bryant had 16 points off the bench and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 for the Wizards, who had eight players score in double figures. Raul Neto...
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Wizards prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/1/2022

The Washington Wizards host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Wizards prediction and pick. *To claim, new users need to register, make a first deposit, and then simply place their first real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook up to $1000! If a user loses their first wager, we’ll refund their losses in the form of a free bet up to $1000!*
