ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Maxi Dresses Are It for 2022, and I Just Found 30 I'm Obsessed With

By Yusra Siddiqui
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to the "lazier" spring or summer days where all you want to do is throw on something quick and go, maxi dresses will be your saviors. While I love putting in the effort to create an outfit...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

5 Shoe Trends Everyone Will Wear in 2022

The S/S 22 collections may have debuted last year but the biggest trends and cult buys are just starting to trickle into the market, so it’s prime time to start shopping them. While there are so many major trends and micro-trends worth noting for the season ranging from “naked” fashion to big leather jackets, I’m here to narrow in on the coolest spring shoe trends for 2022.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Short Hair With Bangs Is Going to Be a Major Thing This Spring—Here's Proof

There's a common misconception that short hair doesn't boast the same versatility as long hair—especially a cut that's paired with an even shorter front. But the truth is, a short haircut with bangs is not only a transition style (like after winter and before summer), but it can also be switched up at a moment's notice. (Think front to side bangs, slicked back, or parted in the middle.) Don't believe us? We've rounded up 25 short hairstyles with bangs that prove this is the perfect cut for spring.
HAIR CARE
KTAL

Best green maxi dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good maxi dress is an excellent investment for anyone’s wardrobe. They’re casual enough for leisure time but professional enough for many offices. They’re light and airy enough to be cool in the summer while covering the body for warmth in colder months. Green maxi dresses are perfect for any outdoor event and can be easily matched.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Maxi#Www
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

24 Pairs of Chunky Sandals That Will Sell Out by March

There were a handful of sandal trends that dominated our feeds last spring and summer, from tricky-toe straps to the bedazzled heels we saw grace the feet of just about every fashion person. As we approach open-toe season once again, there's another cool-girl style to keep on your radar, one that's been trending for the last couple of years and shows no signs of slowing down: chunky-sole sandals. These lean more into the "ugly" footwear category and are arguably more comfortable than their stiletto-heeled counterparts—something that anyone who isn't particularly a fan of towering heels can appreciate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Women in Paris Will Wear These 7 Simple Spring Trends With Jeans

We’re constantly enamored by what Parisian women wear. You know, that whole je ne sais quoi thing. Yep, this set often steps out in the exact effortless ensembles we want to try. In fact, we recently highlighted the seven items fashion people in Paris routinely turn to when they create their pared-down outfits. On that note, many of the looks we’re into feature jeans as one of the key items. So we thought we’d dive into the pieces French women will probably wear with denim this season to inspire our spring wardrobes and yours.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

And Now, the Controversial Trend Already Taking Over for Spring

The spring/summer 2022 runways made one thing clear: Y2K fashion is back. For spring, brands ushered in so many takes on 2000s style that it cannot be ignored, and it is already continuing into the fall/winter 2022 collections, so I know it's not a fleeting trend. This time around though, brands have reimagined the OG pieces with modern twists that make them more wearable, in my opinion. Just look at the updated takes on low-rise pants, one of the most controversial trends of the season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Congratulations! I'm Your New Personal Shopper—Here Are 30 Pieces You Need RN

It goes without saying that the internet is filled with millions of products that feel absolutely necessary, even if they're the most impractical for your lifestyle. As a fashion and beauty editor, I'm constantly inundated with products. (I blame my stylish co-workers for their endless recommendations.) As an NYC transplant, I'm consumed by storefronts and sample sales. As a Gen Zer with a social media obsession, my screen is filled with ads featuring products I may like. To be clear, I'm not complaining. I love to shop (you'll find 30 pieces of evidence below), but browsing products all day with no impulse control can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to provide you with all the best finds. Welcome to your first virtual session with me, your official personal shopper. Keep scrolling to find a curated list of items that I think you'll love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Nordstrom Has Spoken: These 3 New York–Approved Trends Will Be So Big This Fall

March is almost upon us, which means two things: the beginning of spring and the end of fashion month. And while many of our fabulous Who What Wear readers may be beginning to think about spring fashion—which trends to try, which strappy sandals to buy, and what spring dress will become their go-to—in the fashion industry, we're already thinking about fall. Jumping six months ahead to access every trend coming out of New York, Paris, London, Copenhagen, and Milan can feel a bit dizzying (even for an editor). So you can get why our team sighed in relief when Nordstrom released its fall trend report from New York Fashion Week 2022. Don't get me wrong. We love combing through collections and street style to spot which trends are poppin' off, but if a trend can make it on to Nordstrom's radar, it's worth buying into. So in that vein, ahead, we've spotlighted three trends from Nordstrom's report that you can shop right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Every Celebrity Is Wearing This Elevated Pant Trend Instead of Jeans Right Now

We already know all too well that one celebrity wearing something can turn said item into a major trend, especially when that celebrity is someone as influential as Kim Kardashian West or Gigi Hadid. But what happens when multiple celebrities wear the same piece? Well, it becomes *the* trend. At least, that appears to be the case with the pant style that's now been spotted on both of the above as well as on Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, and Katy Perry—all in the span of a few weeks.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Mom With Two Young Kids, and These 30 Easy Picks Make Me Feel Stylish

First off, shout-out to all the moms out there trying their darnedest to keep stylish. With two kids of my own, I know the struggle all too well. Some days it is what it is, and I reach for the cleanest outfit around, but, man, does it feel good to have a solid fashion moment. My trick for being able to pull this off lately is to create a wardrobe capsule of sorts that is full of easy yet stylish pieces. The overall concept is to have a base of timeless options and to sprinkle in a few trendy pieces to keep things fresh.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

J.Lo Wore Fashion's Favorite Flat-Shoe Trend for a Date With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is better known for wearing platforms than flats, but even she can't resist the power of a practical shoe trend. Photographed with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles this weekend, J.Lo wore black Chanel loafers, a Wolford turtleneck layered under a Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit, a Bottega Veneta bag, and Prada sunglasses. Phew—that's a whole lot of designer names all in one outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

My Stylish 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Agree—These 11 Pieces Are a Must This Spring

My aunt and I are constantly texting each other about items on our ongoing wishlists. Don't believe me? Check out this recent story I wrote proving it. She has always had such amazing style and is a huge part of the reason why I initially became interested in this industry. With that said, I still look up to her and value her sartorial opinion more than I do with most people. So, when we launched Who What Wear Collection, you know I was on her case about which pieces she was loving most and vice versa. She already owns so many of the best pieces from the line, but it is definitely time for a little WWWC refresh in light of the upcoming spring season.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

My Nordstrom Obsession Is Real—Here Are 16 Out of the 18439 Pieces I'm Eyeing

When it's time to start my online shopping for the day, I begin with a fresh new window that will shortly be filled with more than 30 new tabs from all over the internet. More often than not, my shopping sessions start and end with our tried and true Nordstrom site. I'm a true veteran who's been shopping at Nordstrom since before I even had an account to give the sales associate at checkout. I honestly thought my love for the retailer peaked years ago, but now that it has thousands of brands (some of which are my absolute faves), I no longer need to spend hours hopping from site to site—I spend hours on Nordstrom instead. After my latest binge, I came across 16 pieces that I'll be texting all of my friends about and posting on Instagram. Colorful heels, silk pajamas, tweed jackets, and so much more are below, and to say that I'm obsessed is an understatement. Keep scrolling to share my excitement for these killer pieces.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I'm a Nordstrom Fashion Editor—These 6 Staples Are Required for Spring

I may be a fashion editor, but I'm always asking my colleagues in the industry what they're wearing. When it comes to clothes, I'm on a need-to-know basis—as in I need to know what you're buying for the new season. That's exactly why I reached out to Kate Bellman, the managing fashion editor at Nordstrom. While she browsed Nordstrom's new arrivals one morning, she let me know a few pieces that she won't be able to live without this spring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

All the Signs That Leopard-Print Shoes Are a Thing Again

Sometimes you don't really realize something is kind of gone until you see or hear about it again, and that may be the case with leopard-print shoes. A few years ago, you couldn't leave the house without seeing spotted shoes. They may have been in the form of heels, sneakers, ballet flats, or ankle boots, all of which are hard to miss. Then at some point post-2018, they went into hibernation. The thing about animal prints is that they always return. History has proven this over and over. And yes, the next leopard-print shoe era may be upon us.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy