This episode is sponsored by Tiny Earth. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. After spending more time at home with her kids during COVID, Rachael Classi noticed a problem – her home was getting cluttered with plastic kids that often sat unused, ready to regift, donate, or toss. That’s why she started Tiny Earth, a circular subscription toy kit, that helps our children develop through age-appropriate, educational toys – and parents model sustainable behavior. In this conversation, Liz talks to Rachael about why she started her company, how losing her mother at a young age influenced her approach to parenting, and offers tips on how parents can declutter for their sake of the earth and their own sanity.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO