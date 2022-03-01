Top 5 reasons to consider a career with the largest insurer in the country

To get rid of student loan debt through bankruptcy, you must prove to the court that paying back your student loans would cause an “undue hardship.” But in our peer-reviewed study of nearly 700 student loan discharge cases spanning 1985 to 2020, we found that judges’ decisions to dismiss student loans are often influenced by personal factors, such as your gender.
To determine whether repaying the student loan debt is causing the debtor to experience an undue hardship, most courts apply three criteria outlined in a case known as “Brunner.”
Under Brunner, to prove they are experiencing an undue hardship, debtors must...
Comments / 0