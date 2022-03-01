Hookers & Blow at the Whisky (Again)

Fever to Tell (Interscope) MØ has Yeah Yeah Yeahs Fever: Danish singer-songwriter MØ told us about her love for a Yeah Yeah Yeahs classic. MØ: One of my favourite albums, and possibly my most listened to, is the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Fever To Tell. I picked it up at the local music library when I was a teenager because I thought the cover looked cool, and I knew that the band had a female singer. I was always looking for new women in music – somewhere in between mainstream and alternative – to idolize. I fell in love not just with Karen O’s vocal, energy and way of being a performer, but also Nick Zinner’s guitars and the full spectrum of production and songwriting. There was raw punk energy mixed with tender emotion, hooks, fresh ideas – all of it cut to the core.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO