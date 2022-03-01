ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams’ new venture fund raises $111 million

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tennis great Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures, according to the fund’s blog post on Tuesday. The company has invested in fintechs Propel, Cointracker and edtech Masterclass, among others. It manages a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Reuters#Serena Ventures#Edtech Masterclass#Melo7tech Ventures#Tiger Global#Insight Partners
