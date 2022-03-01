ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Twitter suspends US Senate candidate for hateful conduct

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri says she has no plans to delete a transphobic tweet that violated Twitter’s rules...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Wendy Rogers censured by Arizona Senate for 'unbecoming conduct'

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure GOP Sen. Wendy Rogers for making threatening statements that called for the execution of her political enemies. In a 24-3 vote, state senators took the rare step of censuring one of their own for Rogers' recent controversial comments. Several Republicans sided with Democrats to censure Rogers for "unbecoming" conduct that has damaged the Senate's reputation.
ARIZONA STATE
WCNC

Former US Senate candidate Jackson now running for House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Jackson announced Friday that he will run for Congress this year in a newly created district in the Charlotte area. Jackson, a Democrat who dropped out of the Senate race in December and endorsed Cheri Beasley for the nomination, will compete in the 14th District.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Roy Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Republicans#Ap
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson appears to accuse Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin of being a "flack" for the secretary of defense

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has made headlines over the past week for calling out her colleagues' falsehoods in discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, Carlson didn't directly mention Griffin's name. But he appeared to refer to her in introducing a segment featuring Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor. “Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson said. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man.” ALSO: Carlson is gaslighting his viewers days after his pro-Russia comments.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

AOC tells Schumer to make Sinema's life 'as difficult as possible' after moderate who killed Build Back Better and Biden's voting rights plan complained Senate votes were too slow

Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday, calling on party leadership to make her life as difficult as possible - highlighting the bitter divide among Democrats over their direction. Sinema has become a hate figure for the left of the party for blocking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
Daily Mail

At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy