Big Ten women's tourney is wide open, Maryland out to repeat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Osh Brown had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Shug Dickson had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high nine assists, and No. 13 seed Rutgers beat 12th-seeded Penn State 75-50 in the opener of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Rutgers plays No. 5 seed Indiana on Thursday after its largest winning margin in a Big Ten tournament game, topping 15 in 2019. Rutgers held the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa, to just 15 points after entering averaging 22.5. She was 5 for 19 from the field, missing three 3-pointers. Penn State made just five second-half field goals. Tyia Singleton added 10 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers, which outrebounded Penn State 54-32.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO