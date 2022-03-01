Wilton Manors Apartment Explosion, One Person Injured

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man was injured in an explosion at an apartment in Wilton Manors.

It happened in a second-floor unit of the apartment building at 12 NE 19 Court.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with burn injuries.

He was remodeling a bathroom when the explosion happened.

Fire rescue said there was no proper ventilation in the apartment and whatever products the man was using in the bathroom ignited. The explosion was powerful enough to blow out one of the walls, including a window. It also pushed the door to the apartment out of its frame.