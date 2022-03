Q. When I had a heart attack late last year, I got a stent in one of my coronary arteries. My doctor said that complications from stents are uncommon, but what can go wrong?. A. Since the mid-1980s, when the first coronary stent was deployed, these tiny, mesh metal tubes have undergone a series of improvements. These refinements have helped to minimize the risk of stent-related complications, which fall into two categories. One is a gradual renarrowing of the area inside the stent, known as restenosis. The other is the formation of clots inside the stent, called stent thrombosis.

