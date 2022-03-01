Emmetsburg man arrested in connection to 2020 killing
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested an Emmetsburg man and charged him with murder for the 2020 death of another man whose beaten body was pulled from a northwestern Iowa lake. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 22-year-old Brice Patrick Colling was arrested Monday night on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager, of Washington, Iowa. Bontrager’s body was pulled on July 22, 2020, from Virgin Lake near Ruthven, Iowa. Colling is the second person charged in the case. In August 2020, authorities arrested Allan Michael Schwidder, and he pleaded guilty last March to second-degree murder in Bontrager’s death. Schwidder was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.
Comments / 0