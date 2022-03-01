News and Open Source Releases

When you think of important open-source projects you almost certainly recall Linux, the Apache Web Server, LibreOffice, and so on. And, that's true. These are vital, but beneath these are the critical software libraries that empower hundreds of thousands of other programs. These are far less well known. That's why the Harvard Laboratory for Innovation Science (LISH) and the Linux Foundation's Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), recently put together a comprehensive survey, Census II of Free and Open Source Software - Application Libraries, of these under-the-hood critical programs.

