News and Open Source Releases

distrowatch.com
 3 days ago

There are a lot of ways to package software and there are many different package managers and formats for various Linux distributions. One intriguing approach to managing software uses a young tool called apko....

distrowatch.com

scitechdaily.com

r2c: An Open-Source Tool for Software Security

The startup r2c, founded by MIT alumni, offers a database of software security checks to simplify the process of securing code. The unfortunate reality of the software security industry is that it’s much easier to attack a system than it is to safeguard it. Hackers only need to find one vulnerability to have success, while software developers need to protect their code against all possible attacks.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Open source RISC-V based developer kit

MangoPi-Nezha MQ is a new compact, open source RISC-V based developer kit that measures just 4 x 4 cm in size yet provides wireless connectivity and you will USB-C ports. Soon to be available via Crowd Supply the team responsible for creating the tiny development board have revealed more details about it specifications ahead of the projects official launch.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Open sourced control hardware for quantum computers

The Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has open sourced a new electronics control and measurement system for superconducting quantum processors, making the engineering solutions for the emerging hardware more accessible. Superconducting circuits are one of the leading quantum computing technologies seeking to solve complex problems beyond the reach of classical computers.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Exploring an Open Source Toolkit for Debugging Kubernetes - KoolKits

A new open source approach for debugging live applications - right from inside your IDE or terminal window, and without stopping the live application. KoolKits (Kubernetes toolkits) are highly-opinionated, language-specific, batteries-included debug container images for Kubernetes. In practice, they’re what you would’ve installed on your production pods if you were stuck during a tough debug session in an unfamiliar shell.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
GeekyGadgets

Arduino documentation open source to the community

The official Arduino development team have announced this week that they have open sourced the official Arduino documentation making it available for the community to make contributions. The Arduino team are not just looking for simple corrections are edits and are open to accepting tutorials and articles relating to the Arduino platform. You can do this by by forking the official repository, adding your content and eventually creating a pull request.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

The top 1,000 open-source libraries

When you think of important open-source projects you almost certainly recall Linux, the Apache Web Server, LibreOffice, and so on. And, that's true. These are vital, but beneath these are the critical software libraries that empower hundreds of thousands of other programs. These are far less well known. That's why the Harvard Laboratory for Innovation Science (LISH) and the Linux Foundation's Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), recently put together a comprehensive survey, Census II of Free and Open Source Software - Application Libraries, of these under-the-hood critical programs.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Open source security fears are fading away

A big majority (89%) of IT chiefs believe open-source software is as secure as proprietary software, according to a survey by IBM-owned Red Hat, the maintainer of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Red Hat's findings in its The State of Enterprise Open Source report might settle a debate as old...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

