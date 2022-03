If you ever struggle with getting your curls to stay in place without immediately deflating, it may not be your curling iron to blame. Forgetting to use a hairspray can mean the difference between perfectly defined curls that last all night, and strands that kind of look like they just kind of gave up. No matter if you like beach waves, tightly coiled ringlets, or have natural curls that just need a little bit of help to stay defined all day long, hairspray is the final touch you need to help keep your style from quite literally unraveling. But with so many options floating around the internet—and different curl patterns to work with!—which ones really provide the best hold?

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO