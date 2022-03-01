ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Brandi Rhodes Files For Two Trademarks

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Rhodes filed to trademark her ring name, as well as “A Shot Of Brandi” on February 24th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Brandi departed from AEW last month alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Here...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Tony Khan Provides More Details on Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Tony Khan spoke with reporters on a media conference call on Wednesday ahead of tonight's major announcement and Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Cody Rhodes was brought up several times throughout the call, which led to Khan giving more details on his and Brandi's departure from AEW last month. At one point he was asked if Rhodes' contract had an option for additional years like what the Young Bucks initially agreed to. Khan said he was more interested in locking "The American Nightmare" into a long-term deal and once the two sides were unable to to come to an agreement, he opted to let Cody go.
NBA
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Talks Between Cody Rhodes and WWE Have Reportedly “Fizzled Out”

As previously noted, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced after months of speculation about his future. While Cody was said to have been in talks with WWE, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is now reporting that conversations between the two sides have “fizzled out.” Haynes wrote the following:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Fightful

Cary Silkin And Gabe Sapolsky Comment On Tony Khan Acquiring Ring Of Honor

Cary Silkin and Gabe Sapolsky have congratulated Tony Khan on becoming the new owner of ROH. Tony Khan kicked off the March 2 episode of AEW Dynamite by announcing that he had just signed a deal to acquire Ring of Honor. Per the press release issued immediately afterward, Tony Khan is now in possession of ROH's extensive video library dating back to 2002, brand assets, intellectual property, production equipment, and more.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Clowns Floyd Mayweather's Jewelry With Mr. T Jab

50 Cent will always try to find a way to make fun of his celebrity peers, including former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Earlier this week, the Queens rap legend decided to have some fun at the expense of Money Mayweather, who went viral for the jewelry he wore at a recent basketball game.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Bloodies CM Punk On AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Christopher Daniels

– MJF left CM Punk a bloody mess on tonight’s AEW Dynamite after luring him into a vulnerable position. On Wednesday’s show, CM Punk came out to the ring and talked about how MJF reminds him of Punk himself when he was younger, and talked about how his own exit from WWE was similar to Steve Austin’s exit from the same company but how “after much lesser men framed him and said he ‘took his ball and went home,’ I didn’t get mad at the world.” He talked about how he poured alcohol down “an alcoholic’s [Jeff Hardy] throat” and covered Undertaker’s body “with the ashes of his dead and beloved manager.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Hooded#G S
wrestlinginc.com

Shane McMahon Name-Dropped On AEW Dynamite

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan kicked off this week’s AEW Dynamite by announcing AEW’s acquisition of Ring of Honor. During his in-ring segment, Khan would name-drop Shane McMahon. “When we started AEW, it was out on the parking lot [of Daily’s Place]. A lot of you were...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Latest WWE Departure Sparks Rumors Regarding Triple H’s Future

A WWE corporate executive with ties to former wrestler and WWE executive, Triple H, is leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Lissette Pineda was recently let go from WWE, only two years after joining the promotion as its Manager of Global Talent Strategy and Development in January of 2020.
WWE
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
The Spun

WWE Legend Hospitalized Following Scary Fall

A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Tony Khan Buys ROH, Vince McMahon’s Interview With Pat McAfee (feat. Wardlow)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
411mania.com

Wardlow On His Hopes For ROH Under Tony Khan, Working With CM Punk

Wardlow is excited about Tony Khan purchasing ROH, and discussed the situation and more in a new interview. The AEW spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can see some highlights below:. On Tony Khan buying ROH: “I think it is awesome, just for the world of wrestling in general. We...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Christopher Daniels Comments On His AEW In-Ring Return

Christopher Daniels spent months away from an in-ring role on AEW programming but now, he says he’s back. “If you told me in May when I walked out the door that I wouldn’t wrestle here again for ten months, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Daniels tweeted early Thursday morning. “If you told me there’d be this much support for my return, I couldn’t have imagined it. Thank you all. I’M BACK.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Surprising Update On Cody Rhodes/WWE

Maybe not? There have been a lot of wrestlers moving from one company to another in recent months, many of which are the result of WWE letting them go. Most wrestlers have been leaving WWE, but there are a few who have been heading there. That can make for a big moment, but this time it seems like someone will not be going there, at least for the time being.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Bryan Danielson Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since it was announced that he has parted ways with AEW, and there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what his next move will be. Rhodes had been with AEW since the beginning, but former WWE Champion Bryan...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Describes His Current Relationship With Cody Rhodes

AEW’s Bryan Danielson was a guest on a recent episode of The Ringer Wrestling Podcast. During the conversation, he discussed his desire to do an MMA fight, and his relationship with Cody Rhodes. Danielson and Cody Rhodes have worked together in both AEW and WWE. However, shortly after Danielson...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy