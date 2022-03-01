ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charli XCX – “Baby”

By James Rettig
Cover picture for the articleCharli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend — making up for a cancelled performance that was supposed to take place in December — and she’s bringing a new song with her, “Baby,” which is being released today. It’s the latest single from her upcoming album CRASH,...

Related
PopSugar

Charli XCX Shares Cardi B's Embarrassing Nickname For Her

Ahead of her long-awaited return to "Saturday Night Live," Charli XCX stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday night to humor us with a story about how Cardi B once mistook her for someone else on social media. Apparently, the embarrassing mixup happened in 2018 as the Grammy-winning rapper teased their "Girls" collaboration with Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha via Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Hear the remix of Charli XCX’s ‘Beg For You’ with SEVENTEEN’s Vernon

The highly anticipated remix of Charli XCX‘s ‘Beg For You’ featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon has finally arrived. The new version of ‘Beg For You’ rework features a brand-new English-language verse from the K-pop idol, as well as additional production from PC Music head A.G. Cook, in the form of more ore electronic flourishes to the original’s instrumentation. The remix also includes Rina Sawayama, who appeared on the original version of the song.
MUSIC
EW.com

Charli XCX got an, er, infectious nickname from Cardi B... and was 'honored' by it

Cardi B gave Charli XCX a nickname that will give you a hearti LOL. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the "Boom Clap" singer revealed the accidental moniker she got from the rapper after they collaborated on Rita Ora's 2018 song "Girls" (which also featured Bebe Rexha). As Charli tells it, when Cardi tweeted out the single, it seems she tagged the wrong account and in the process created an, er, infectious pseudonym for the pop star.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
SFGate

‘SNL’: Watch Charli XCX’s Seductive Live Set

Bouffant-era Charli XCX finally got to perform on Saturday Night Live and she did not disappoint. The British pop singer’s original appearance on the show was canceled last December due to Covid-19. So it felt appropriate that the day after NYC Mayor Eric Adams scrapped the indoor mask mandate as case rates remain low, Charli was right there, shaking her cowboy-dominatrix ass into a newer, sexier, pandemic response phase.
TV & VIDEOS
musictimes.com

Charli XCX Pulls Out of NFT Festival Because of THIS Disturbing Reason

Charli XCX revealed that she backed out from an NFT Festival due to an alarming reason. Originally, Charli XCX was tapped to perform at the Afterparty in Las Vegas. The event in question will present Chainsmokers and Kid Laroi as the headliners. The NFT festival is only open to people who have a Utopian NFT or have the money to mint their own Utopian NFT.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charli XCX releases new track ‘Baby’ ahead of album Crash

Charli XCX has dropped her latest track “Baby” ahead of the release of her new album Crash.“Baby”, which the singer has said is one of her personal favourites from the album, was one of the first songs she wrote for Crash.Charli’s forthcoming record debuts on 18 March ahead of her 21-date North American and 17-date European tour. The North American tour begins in Los Angeles on 25 March and will be followed by her UK and European tour that begins in Dublin on 13 May. In the official press release, “Baby” is described as “a tale of possession and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#New Shapes#Asylum Atlantic
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Damien Jurado – “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?”

The great veteran indie singer-songwriter Damien Jurado launched his own label Maraqopa Records last year with the release of his album The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania. He followed it with a single called “Take Your Time” last fall. Today he’s back with another new song, a bleary yet warm midtempo track called “What Happened To The Class Of ’65?” It’s strewn with evocative lyrics that leave just the right amount to the imagination, starting with this: “I was behind the camera/ I was in the commercial/ Dying fast without consent/ Standing where the building collapsed.” Hear it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Charli XCX And Oscar Isaac As Duetting Meatballs On SNL

Charli XCX was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, making up for a scheduled appearance in December that was cancelled at the last minute. She did two songs from her upcoming album CRASH — “Beg For You” and the recently-released “Baby” — and she also popped up as a singing meatball body appendage and duetted opposite the episode’s host Oscar Isaac. Watch all that below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

PUP - "Matilda" Like B.B. King’s Lucille but much shittier, Matilda is the name of PUP frontman Stefan Babcock’s favorite guitar. He received it as a gift from a friend when he broke his only guitar in the middle of a tour and proceeded to play it at every PUP show for seven years, until his bandmates’ constant complaints about Matilda caused him to buy a fancier replacement.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Big Thief Build “Simulation Swarm” From Reserved To Rousing On Colbert

Big Thief played The Late Show last night in support of their killer new double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Although a lot of pandemic restrictions are lifting across the country, this was a remote performance, which may be one of those vestiges of the COVID era that ends up sticking. It would have been cool to see them on stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater, bringing their unique musical alchemy to life in front of a studio audience, like when they turned “Not” into a towering inferno on the same show back in 2019. But any chance to witness that special Big Thief connection is welcome.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Smash Mouth Announce New Singer With “Never Gonna Give You Up” Cover

In October of last year, Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell announced that he would be retiring from the band after a “chaotic” set at The Big Sip beer festival in Upstate New York where Harwell cursed at and threatened the audience. His actions were attributed to complications relating to his health; according to TMZ, Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy 8 years ago and has suffered side effects that impact his memory and motor functions. That all being said, Smash Mouth is now announcing that they have hired a new lead singer: Zach Goode. Along with the announcement is a cover of Risk Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Kyoto” At The Billboard Women In Music Awards

Phoebe Bridgers attended the Billboard Women In Music Awards, where she was given the “Trailblazer” award. She also performed an acoustic rendition of Punisher single “Kyoto.” The moment was made even more special by Bridgers’ mother presenting her daughter with the award. Admitting that she was “super nervous,” Bridgers thanked her mother for always supporting her and even waiting “outside of venues” in Downtown Los Angeles to pick Bridgers up to “make sure I got home safely.” Bridgers also touched on domestic violence, discussing how she’d asked her mother if it would be all right to thank her for “surviving unimaginable abuse and violence,” to which her mother replied, “But it is imaginable. Too many people can imagine it.” Bridgers concluded with: “Thank you mom, for showing me how to survive.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

The Weeknd Voiced A Character On An Upcoming Simpsons Episode

The Weeknd might be a sleek pop star with a new album and an upcoming stadium tour, but he’s also a big dork who loves cartoons. Other than appearing in music videos and playing himself in Uncut Gems, Abel Tesfaye has done very little acting. (Tesfaye is also starring in the forthcoming HBO series The Idol, but nobody’s seen that one yet.) Tesfaye has, however, made voice appearances on two animated shows, Robot Chicken and American Dad. In the case of American Dad, the Weeknd co-wrote his episode and used it to sing a song about abstinence. Today, we get word that the Weeknd will soon play a voice role in a third animated show, and it’s a big one.
TV SERIES

