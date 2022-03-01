Charli XCX – “Baby”

Phoebe Bridgers attended the Billboard Women In Music Awards, where she was given the “Trailblazer” award. She also performed an acoustic rendition of Punisher single “Kyoto.” The moment was made even more special by Bridgers’ mother presenting her daughter with the award. Admitting that she was “super nervous,” Bridgers thanked her mother for always supporting her and even waiting “outside of venues” in Downtown Los Angeles to pick Bridgers up to “make sure I got home safely.” Bridgers also touched on domestic violence, discussing how she’d asked her mother if it would be all right to thank her for “surviving unimaginable abuse and violence,” to which her mother replied, “But it is imaginable. Too many people can imagine it.” Bridgers concluded with: “Thank you mom, for showing me how to survive.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO