Join Haywood Waterways Association for a 5.5-mile guided hike in the Rough Creek Watershed outside Canton on Saturday, March 12. The 870-acre Rough Creek Watershed was settled by pioneers in the 1800s. Remnants from the settlers can still be seen. It later became the source of Canton’s drinking water and is now a protected preserve thanks to a partnership between the town of Canton, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy and the N.C. Clean Water Trust Fund and is listed as a N.C. Natural Heritage Area.

CANTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO