Colombian artist Feid is back with the video for his new track “Nieve.” The song was produced by Sky Rompiendo, who also helped to write the track. Speaking to Complex, Feid explained how the track came together. “‘Nieve’ came to life in a studio session with Sky [Rompiendo] a couple months ago while working on a song that had nothing to do with this one,” the artist explained. “Sky started working on the beat and as soon as I put on the headphones I knew I wanted to hop on this track because I had been looking for something in this sort of vibe for my live show. I recorded it in one take that was that. We only had to fine tune some drums and work on the details but the original take is pretty much the end result. Shout-out Jowan and Rolo for helping me record the track too!”

