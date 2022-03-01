Hater Share New Song “Hopes High”

Kehlani has shared the stark, black-and-white video for their new song “Little Story,” which is set to appear on their highly anticipated third studio album. The 26-year-old artist, who recently shared a hilarious reaction to Euphoria featuring posters of them, co-directed the visual with Alexandra Thurmond, keeping things fairly minimalist with beautifully framed shots and a small choir surrounded by wilderness. It ends with a shot of Kehlani cuddling a child, although it’s not completely clear if it’s their daughter born in 2019.
Comments / 0