Race-Ethnic Disparities in Rates of Declination of Thrombolysis for Stroke

 7 days ago

Neurology. 2022 Feb 28:10.1212/WNL.0000000000200138. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000200138. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Prior regional or single-center studies have noted that 4-7% of eligible acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients decline intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (tPA). We sought to determine the prevalence of tPA declination in a nationwide registry of AIS patients and to...

