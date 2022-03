Zach Bryan has been teasing new music for months now. He’s shared a few rough clips of new songs as well as a ton of lyrics on social media. On Wednesday, he shared what I believed was a clip from a new music video for an upcoming single. It turns out I was right. In the wee hours of the morning, Zach dropped a brand new single called “From Austin” and a video to go with it.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO