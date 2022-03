Three subcultures rolled into one. Yes, this car has definitely raised multiple eyebrows. Just how far will you go for your love of a specific car culture? For Aquilla, he's going to the extremes. Armed with Irezumi on his arms, the Honolulu, Hawaii resident has been quite fascinated with Japanese car culture. So much so that his slammed Subaru BRZ embodies not just one but three subcultures – and it looks as controversial as it sounds.

CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO