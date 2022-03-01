Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You”

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.

