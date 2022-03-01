ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You”

By Joey Arnone
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) has announced the release of his self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on May 20 via...

Porridge Radio Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Porridge Radio have announced their third studio album: Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky arrives May 20 via Secretly Canadian. Today, the UK quartet has shared lead single “Back to the Radio,” along with a music video. Check it out below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.
Papa Roach announce new album Ego Trip, share rowdy single Cut The Line

Papa Roach will release their eleventh studio album, Ego Trip, on April 8, via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide. For those eager for a taste of what's to come, the durable nu-metal quartet have kindly shared a new single, Cut The Line. It's the latest teaser for...
Tonstartssbandht Reissuing Three Albums, Share New Video for Single “5ft7”: Watch

Fire Talk Records is reissuing three early albums by Florida duo Tonstartssbandht. The LPs—2009’s An When and Dick Nights, and 2011’s Hymn—are out now digitally and will be released physically on July 15. It marks the first time ever that the latter two albums will be pressed on vinyl. Tonstartssbandht are also sharing a new music video for their 2009 track “5ft7,” featuring live performance footage from that era. Check it out below.
When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
'Love & Hip Hop' Star Nearly Died From Plastic Surgeries

Hazel E is swearing off future plastic surgery procedures. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been documenting her recovery process since going under the knife and revealing complications, several of which have nearly cost her life. The aspiring rapper says she wanted to "snapback" to pre-pregnancy fitness after giving birth to her daughter, Ava Dior. She spoke with Raquel Harper of the It's Tricky podcast of TMZ. Hazel doesn't hold back, saying she had goals of looking like Teyana Taylor. Some of the procedures she'd had include liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast lift, and Brazilian Butt Lifts. She says she initially got plastic surgery when she began appearing on the show and felt the need to keep up appearances with her female co-stars.
Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
