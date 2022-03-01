ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

New Food Truck Park Coming to Mt. Carmel, Illinois – Here’s What We Know

By Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Growing up in Princeton, we would frequently cross the bridge to visit Mt. Carmel. They had a Target and Little Italy's Pizza, and a thrift shop downtown, so it was always worth the trip. Soon Mt. Carmel will have a destination location for food trucks. Mt. Carmel Food Truck...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Indiana Wine Fans Get Bigger Pours At the 2022 Evansville Wine Walk

Bigger pours are happening at this year's Downtown Evansville Wine Walk, so if you're a wine fan, this one is definitely for you. Every year Downtown Evansville is home to the Wine Walk and if you haven't had the chance to go it is a blast. You get to walk down the Main Street Walkway and sip on several delicious wines. This year say goodbye to 2 oz pours and hello to bigger 4 oz pours!
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville McDonald’s Dedicates Memorial to Longtime Employee Loraine “The McDonald’s Lady” Maurer

An Evansville woman who became known as "The McDonald's Lady" has been memorialized following more than four decades of serving the community. Her name is Loraine Maurer, and it is very likely that, at some point, you crossed her path during a visit to the Golden Arches. Miss Loraine was a McDonald's employee for more than 45 years, sharing a smile with customers at various locations on Evansville's eastside. It was her dedication to the job that earned her the title "The McDonald's Lady," along with local and even national recognition. Back in 2017, Miss Loraine was featured in a People magazine article, along with a story on ABC News.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Princeton, IL
City
Princeton, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Evansville, IL
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
Princeton, IN
Government
City
Mount Carmel, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
KISS 106

Evansville’s Logan’s Promise Offering Tickets to See Cardinals-Cubs and More in 2022 Online Auction

The month of March is no doubt a tougher one than all the others for the family of Logan Brown. The Reitz High School student died on March 14th, 2015 when the car he was riding in with friends was struck by a car being driven by then-38-year-old Michael Gann on University Parkway just south of USI on Evansville's west side. Gann's blood-alcohol level was four times Indiana's legal limit of 0.08%.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

You Can Enjoy Moonshine Inspired by Kentucky Restaurant’s Famous Desserts

Patti's 1880's Settlement is known for serving up delicious food in Grand River's Kentucky, and now you can enjoy some of that food in a flavored moonshine!. Patti's 1880's Settlement is so delicious that people travel from all over to stop in and enjoy their food. Beyond delicious pork chops, and flower pot bread with strawberry butter they also serve up delicious housemade desserts. Their desserts are so delicious that they've now inspired a line of moonshine.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

New Five Below Location in Owensboro Making Progress

Welcome to Five Below! Five Below is set to open its second location in Owensboro. There's still much work to be done, but the target date is to open in late May. If you've ever been to Five Below at Christmas time or on a weekend, you know why we needed a second location. The Fredrica Street store is always packed. That's why I always give them a heads up when I stop by to shop for Christmas Wish. It's nothing for us to spend $1,000 or $2,000 per trip. Just think about it. That's 400 items to check out at one time. I bring a shopping helper so we can get in and out of the store in an hour or less. The team is amazing and always greets customers with "Welcome to Five Below" from wherever they are on the sales floor. When you're in the store for an hour, you find yourself saying it too! Oh, and it's not just one employee, but every single one of them. It's crazy but fun. Now, the excitement is building for the second Owensboro location to open.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Drink#Target#Little Italy#The Dollar General Store#Motorad#New Food Trucks
KISS 106

No Toll Required To Eat At This Underground Troll Pub In Kentucky

We've found one of the most unique dining experiences you'll ever have right here in the Bluegrass State. Just think trolls, delicious food, and a super fun time. If you love unique restaurants go on and add The Troll Pub Under The Bridge in Louisville to your bucket list. This place promises to be an unforgettable experience. According to history, the restaurant is located in the exact spot of the original Galt House. In 1865 the hotel was destroyed by a fire and thereafter was made into railroad headquarters for Louisville and Nashville until the early 1900's. After the flood of 37' the basement of the building was closed in with dirt and concrete most likely to be forgotten until 2010 when a local investor saw something more. Construction began to unfold what is known today as The Troll Pub Under the Bridge Louisville.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy