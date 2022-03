BBC News presenter Clive Myrie has been praised online for reporting the news on the ground in Kyiv over the past week, and now he's stated that he’s committed to stopping the spread of misinformation by staying.Myrie, 57, said there was “so much crap” out there and referenced the danger of propaganda during a revealing interview with BBC host Christian Fraser.“None of us are forced to come here,” the presenter said, speaking from an underground shelter in Kyiv. “It’s part of our job. We all feel that we want to tell the story of this war and tell it accurately...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO