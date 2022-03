A small bird of prey native to Mexico and Central America is making headlines after its apparent decision to spend the winter in Texas. The now-famous bat falcon was spotted for the first time at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo around Thanksgiving. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), this is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO