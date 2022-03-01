Women with Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms Have Increased Frailty and More Complex Aortic Anatomy Compared with Men
J Vasc Surg. 2022 Feb 25:S0741-5214(22)00378-0. doi: 10.1016/j.jvs.2022.01.145. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Operative repair of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms (TAAA) is high-risk and many patients are unfit for intervention. Prior studies have noted lower rates of repair for women compared with men; the reasons for this disparity are unknown, but may...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0