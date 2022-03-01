ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Women with Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms Have Increased Frailty and More Complex Aortic Anatomy Compared with Men

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

J Vasc Surg. 2022 Feb 25:S0741-5214(22)00378-0. doi: 10.1016/j.jvs.2022.01.145. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Operative repair of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms (TAAA) is high-risk and many patients are unfit for intervention. Prior studies have noted lower rates of repair for women compared with men; the reasons for this disparity are unknown, but may...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

9/11 Firefighters May Have More Mutations In Their Blood, Increasing Risk Of Cancer

First responders to the 9/11 attacks have an increased number of mutations in their blood that may predispose them to blood cancers and cardiac disease, according to a new study. The results highlight the attacks' long-lasting impact on first responders to the site, who breathed in a cocktail of harmful carcinogens while they attempted to rescue victims and stabilize the scene.
CANCER
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Frailty#Sex#Doi#Comorbidity#Svs
WNDU

Medical Moment: Treating an aneurysm

(WNDU) - 30,000 people will suffer a brain aneurysm this year. 30,000 people per year equates out to 1 person every 18 minutes who is at risk of dying or suffering a stroke. Treating an aneurysm before it bursts is the only way to survive. Now, surgeons have a way...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Salon

Why "complex PTSD" is misunderstood — and what it means to have it

Stephanie Foo's intellectual curiosity had been one of her greatest assets as a producer for shows like "This American Life" and "Snap Judgment." So when she was diagnosed in 2018 with complex PTSD, she applied that same rigor to exploring the roots of — and treatments for — a condition that was only recently identified.
MENTAL HEALTH
Florida Star

Novel Non-Surgical Solutions For Aortic Valve Stenosis

The heart has four valves that keep blood flowing in and out — the mitral, tricuspid, pulmonary and aortic valves. Every valve has flaps called “leaflets” that open and close during each heartbeat. The aortic valve is the main valve through which blood is pumped to the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WHSV

UVA’s Aortic Center is treating long-term COVID symptoms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s new Aortic Center deals with all things heart-related and now it’s focusing on COVID-19. The center says COVID has led to more blood clotting in patients. On top of that, the virus caused many people to delay primary care visits. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA suggests 'lifelong surveillance' of some aortic aneurysm repairs

Feb. 28 physicians conduct lifelong surveillance for abdominal aortic aneurysm patients who underwent endovascular aortic repair. Regular imaging surveillance, within 30-days of repair and annually thereafter, may help identify adverse events, such as endoleaks or failure of aneurysm sac regression. The panel recommended that a six-month follow-up be completed if any concerns are raised in the initial imaging.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy