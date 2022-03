This past weekend we had some particularly warm weather. On Saturday, a day that was sunny but not as blisteringly hot as Sunday, I found tiny bugs wandering around on the snow. These weren’t as small as snow fleas, those tiny hopping arthropods that swarm on warm days and max out at perhaps 1 to 2 millimeters (that’s approximately a 10th of a centimeter!). These were larger, perhaps a centimeter or more long. Instead of hopping like the diminutive springtails,...

