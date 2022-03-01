ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is a genocide': Rep. Victoria Spartz delivers emotional plea to Biden

By Julia Johnson, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 2 days ago

Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Ukrainian American representing Indiana's 5th Congressional District, delivered an emotional plea to President Joe Biden, fellow members of Congress, and the public on Tuesday morning. "This is not a war," she said. "This is a genocide of the Ukrainian people by a crazy man who...

