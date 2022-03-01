ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 1

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJYNu_0eSXeaUy00
Joe Nelson

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,142 newly reported cases and 22 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,131.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

Minnesota's test positivity rate on a 7-day rolling average (through Feb. 21) was 5.6%, having been as high as 23.7% on Jan. 21. Anything over 10% puts Minnesota in the high-risk threshold for community transmission of the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations

Through Feb. 28, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 512 – down from the 557 reported on Feb. 25. Of those hospitalized, 75 people are in intensive care (down from 81) and 437 are in non-ICU care (down from 476).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of Feb. 27, the state reported that 3,878,905 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,659,150 people have completed the vaccine series. The state has administered 2,145,978 third doses/booster shots.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 40%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 68%
  • 18-49: 72%
  • 50-64: 80%
  • 65+: 97%
  • Total population: 69.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 35%
  • 12-15: 61%
  • 16-17: 64%
  • 18-49: 67%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 65.8%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 18,798,821 (up from 18,750,988)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,878,905 (up from 3,876,956)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,659,150 (up from 3,654,604)
  • People who have had a booster/3rd shot: 2,145,978 (up from 2,140,585)
  • Positive cases: 1,415,652 (up from 1,413,576)
  • Reinfection cases: 61,271 (up from 61,044)
  • Deaths: 12,131 – 180 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,109)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,397,019 (up from 1,392,601)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Former KARE, WCCO-AM personality Cory Hepola announces run for Minnesota governor

Just weeks after departing as a mid-morning talk show host at WCCO Radio in the Twin Cities, Cory Hepola is entering Minnesota's gubernatorial race as a third-party candidate. Hepola, the Perham native who previously was an anchor and reporter at KARE 11, announced his candidacy through a press release and 2-minute video featuring him glowing about his home state. He describes himself in the video as "someone who listens first and is constantly curious," while suggesting that "everybody can be somebody" in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Trucker convoys to reach Fargo, Sioux Falls Thursday before crossing into Minnesota

Two separate groups of truckers, traveling east under the "American Freedom Convoy" umbrella, are set to cross into and through Minnesota by the end of the week. One convoy leaving from Minot, North Dakota, is expected to reach Fargo around 5 p.m. Thursday, after which the drivers will head into Minnesota and spend the nights in the Sauk Centre area, according to a recently updated online schedule. On Friday morning the group, taking the "Midwest Route," will continue on I-94 to Hudson.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy