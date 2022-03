Longtime Cigna Corp. employee Cynthia Ryan has been tapped as the Bloomfield-based health insurer’s next chief human resources officer, the company announced Friday morning. Ryan, who has held several HR roles at Cigna over the past 23 years, will replace John Murabito, who had served in the post for nearly 19 years. Murabito, who also served as Cigna’s chief administrative officer, will retire effective April 1, the company said.

