Environment

Ambitious plan to end plastic pollution set out in draft global treaty

By Adam Vaughan
New Scientist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 200 governments have provisionally agreed to a legally binding global treaty to end the plastic pollution crisis by tackling the material’s entire supply chain, in what Inger Anderson, executive director of the UN Environment Programme, says will be the “biggest multilateral environmental deal” since the 2015 Paris climate...

