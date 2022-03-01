ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Stewartville Man Charged In Second Child Sex Abuse Case

By Kim David
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Stewartville man who was charged last September with having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 is facing new allegations. The...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to More Than 9-Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A drug bust last year has resulted in a more than nine-year prison sentence for a Rochester man. 39-year-old Loc Huu Truong received the 110-month prison term yesterday in Olmsted County Court for his conviction on first and second-degree drug charges. He pleaded guilty to both charges last November.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Wabasha County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Voters in a neighboring county will be electing a new sheriff in November. Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh has posted a letter on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page announcing his decision to retire when his current term in office expires early next year. Bartsh indicated it was time "to put a greater emphasis on my family," noting they had often taken a "backseat" to his job.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Man Watches Thief Steal His Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who left his car running while he was inside a coffee shop had the vehicle stolen by an apparent homeless thief. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 36-year-old victim was inside the Fiddlehead store at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 8:00 am Friday when he saw a man near the vehicle. Moilanen says the owner confronted the man, who tried to grab the victim’s key fob. The victim thought the man was walking away but he suddenly jumped into the car and drove off.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Stewartville, MN
Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Stewartville, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
103.9 The Doc

Kim Potter Will Do Time For Daunte Wright Killing

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been given a prison sentence but not as long as called for under state guidelines. Judge Regina Chu Friday sentenced Potter to 24 months behind bars. Potter was facing a presumptive sentence of 86 months for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abuse Case#Felony Charges#Sex Abuse#Sheriff S Office
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy