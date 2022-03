A 4-year-old Georgia boy is dead after an accidental shooting in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store over the weekend, according to DeKalb County police. Authorities said Miyell Hernandez was with a relative in a car parked outside the Publix on Panola Road in DeKalb County on Sunday, Feb. 27, when he found a gun inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself. Officers were alerted to the shooting just after 5 p.m.

