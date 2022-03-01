ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Stewartville Man Charged In Second Child Sex Abuse Case

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Stewartville man who was charged last September with having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 is facing new allegations. The...

KROC News

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

Rochester Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to More Than 9-Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A drug bust last year has resulted in a more than nine-year prison sentence for a Rochester man. 39-year-old Loc Huu Truong received the 110-month prison term yesterday in Olmsted County Court for his conviction on first and second-degree drug charges. He pleaded guilty to both charges last November.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

23-year-old Woman Admits to Role in Northfield Man’s Murder

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The final defendant charged in connection with the murder of a rural Northfield man last summer has worked out a plea agreement with Dakota County prosecutors. A news release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Ryann Smith of White Bear Lake entered a...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KROC News

Four Hostages Freed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Paul say a hostage situation at a gas station yesterday ended without injuries. According to St. Paul police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside the business. While police were heading to the Eastside business the woman took the people inside the gas station hostage. A news release says the responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 PM. While they were securing the area members of the St. Paul police SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Level 3 Predatory Offender Is Moving to Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A level 3 predatory offender is moving to southeast Rochester. The Rochester Police Department said that Joshua Winsky has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody and he will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive southeast, Rochester on March 1st.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Abuse Case#Felony Charges#Sex Abuse#Sheriff S Office
KROC News

St. Cloud Woman Found Incompetent to Face Murder Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman charged with killing her infant son has been found incompetent to face the charges against her. Twenty-seven-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi is charged with 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder in the death of her three-month-old baby. The findings mean the criminal proceedings are...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Rochester Woman Suffers Broken Jaw in Reported Assault

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman is accused of attacking another woman with a bottle, causing the victim to suffer a fractured jaw and broken teeth. The assault was reported last June - shortly after police officers had been called to an apartment to check an earlier incident involving 27-year-old Takyra Lashawn Ray and the same victim.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty In 2020 St Paul Arson Case

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to his role in some of the destruction that took place in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd. Pleading guilty in federal court Friday to arson was 35-year-old Jose Angel Felan. A sentencing date has not...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minneapolis Teenager Charged With Wild Shootout

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A teenager who was involved in a high-speed police chase in the Twin Cities was also involved in a shooting that was reminiscent of the Wild West. The Minnesota BCA says 19-year-old Jovan Knight was apprehended on Feb 19th after the extended pursuit. The BCA...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

3 Ex-Cops Convicted of Rights Violations in Floyd Killing

ST. PAUL (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

KROC News

