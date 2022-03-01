ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

From Where I Sit

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Where I Sit, crunching the numbers on a monthly basis with Analyst Mike...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
WSPA 7News

Harvard senior’s Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Disney has done the frozen Nordic princess, the Chinese warrior princess and many others in between. But a Korean princess? Not so much. Harvard University student Julia Riew has set out to fix that. The 22-year-old Korean American senior wrote “Shimcheong: A Folktale” — a full-length musical inspired by a Korean folktale with […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dunlap
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

Past and future collide in Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11. As Phyllis does her damnedest to help Jack make peace with the opportunities that he squandered with Keemo, Lily pushes her sibling to take a monumental leap of faith while Billy leans on one of his. Meanwhile, Victor takes decisive action against Ashland, Nikki redirects poor, clueless Victoria, and Chelsea verges ever closer to “the other woman” territory. When will Sharon figure out that her latest husband has a new admirer? Read on…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulSpoilers

In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, Deacon runs to the rescue, Sheila — unsurprisingly — just can’t help herself from sharing her triumph over Brooke with someone, and Grace causes chaos as she interferes in Paris’ love life. Will the truth come out about her extracurricular activities with Carter? Read on to find out what will go down and to discover which couple will share a heart-wrenching moment!
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Regina Hall Uncovers Something Sinister at a College Campus in Haunting "Master" Trailer

Following its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, director Mariama Diallo's debut feature is heading to Prime Video. Starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, and Amber Gray, "Master" is a social thriller that follows three women at a predominately white university in New England: Professor Gail Bishop (Hall), who has recently made history as the first Black woman to be promoted as "Master" of a residence hall at Ancaster College; Jasmine Moore (Renee), an excited Black freshman, who gets assigned a haunted dorm room; and Liv Beckman (Gray), a professor who is currently in the middle of a racially charged tenure review.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
The Independent

Jeen-Yuhs review: Like Kanye’s last few albums, this Netflix docuseries could have done with a damn good edit

In the first two minutes of the epic three-part Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Kanye West’s life flashes before our eyes: dressed as Christ in his crown of thorns on the cover of Rolling Stone, shaking the hand of Donald Trump in the Oval Office, performing on a giant floating platform ringed with lights. From the sacred to the profane, one of the 21st century’s greatest hip-hop artists is seen through his highs and lows; his heady rise to both global superstardom and pop cultural pariah status follows over the next five and a half hours.Like West’s last...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy