Cadex release ultralight gravel wheelset that weighs under 1300 grams

By Luke Friend
cyclingweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its new all-road and gravel component line-up, Cadex has unveiled the ultralight AR 35 wheelset and accompanying AR and GX tyres. The range will expand later in the...

Cyclingnews

Specialized releases new S-Works Pathfinder: A lighter, faster, and winninger gravel tyre

With the release of the new S-Works Pathfinder, Specialized has improved the race credentials of an already impressive tyre. Claiming to have the ‘winningest tyre in gravel’ in the Pathfinder Pro is a bold claim, both linguistically and from a results standpoint, given the diversity of what riders count as ‘gravel’, but the Pro version features heavily at the pointy end of the more well known gravel races such as Unbound Gravel, picking up 1st and 2nd place in the men’s race under Ian Boswell and Laurens ten Dam respectively. It also featured on the bikes with, in my opinion, the coolest paint of any pro gravel bike; the retro-looking ‘Rock Combo’ inspired Specialized Diverge.
Cyclingnews

Hunt launches new 32 Aerodynamicist wheelset: Lightweight hoops with aero credentials

In days gone by riders faced a choice: shallow climbing wheels that were light as a feather but caused more drag, or a set of deep-section aero wheels that weren’t so sprightly when the roads tipped upwards. With the new Hunt Aerodynamicist 32 wheelset, or to give it its full title the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD carbon spoke disc, Hunt has released a set of wheels that are lighter than all but the Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayers in our best lightweight wheels guide, but with some concessions to pace on the flat too.
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
KRON4

The best ultralight sleeping bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have been camping, you know it pays to pack lightly. Packing lightweight gear for your camping trip will ensure that you maximize storage space while minimizing the physical stress of carrying your items. An ultralight sleeping bag is not only a space saver, but it provides protection against the elements all year round.
Cyclingnews

American Classic Kimberlite gravel tyre review

You can't have everything in a tyre and with the American Classic Kimberlite you trade weight for price and puncture protection. American Classic entered the cycling scene in the early 80s. American road and track racer Bill Shook developed expertise in high-end aluminium and brought the brand to prominence over the next three decades, but then in 2018, after 36 years, the company disappeared from the market.
backpacker.com

The Most-Hyped Ultralight Gear Sells Out in Minutes. What Gives?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. If you walk down the aisles of an outdoor gear shop, you might get the impression that ultralight gear isn’t very popular. Most brick-and-mortar...
NewsBreak
