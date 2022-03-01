Cadex release ultralight gravel wheelset that weighs under 1300 grams

Satisfy your music tastes with the Astell&Kern ACRO BE100 Bluetooth speaker. Equipped with a 32-bit Hi-Fi digital-to-analog converter and custom-made woofer and tweeter, it provides Hi-Fi sound quality. Moreover, the Astell&Kern ACRO BE100 supports both aptX-HD and LDAC codecs to transmit high-quality sound wirelessly at 55 watts output. As a result, it fills your room with rich sound. You can even tune your own sound style with independent treble and bass adjustments. Above all, this speaker provides a strong presence to any space. In particular, the front edge grille complements a basic triangle shape to reflect light beautifully. Meanwhile, the aluminum volume knob on top allows accurate fine-tuning of the volume, level by level. Finally, this wireless speaker provides various connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm AUX input, and FM radio.
