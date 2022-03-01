Cadex release ultralight gravel wheelset that weighs under 1300 grams

With the release of the new S-Works Pathfinder, Specialized has improved the race credentials of an already impressive tyre. Claiming to have the ‘winningest tyre in gravel’ in the Pathfinder Pro is a bold claim, both linguistically and from a results standpoint, given the diversity of what riders count as ‘gravel’, but the Pro version features heavily at the pointy end of the more well known gravel races such as Unbound Gravel, picking up 1st and 2nd place in the men’s race under Ian Boswell and Laurens ten Dam respectively. It also featured on the bikes with, in my opinion, the coolest paint of any pro gravel bike; the retro-looking ‘Rock Combo’ inspired Specialized Diverge.

