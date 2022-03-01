Spotted: unreleased Cervélo S5 aero bike raced at Opening Weekend 2022

This car is a different breed of Mustang as it has one of the greatest engines ever made by Ford, the Cobra Jet 428!. There are no limits to the sorts of Mustangs you can find hidden away in a secluded barn or shed, as quite literally millions of them were made during the first generation. However, most cars found are T-code, J-code, or D-code, making the search for performance a pretty difficult one. Of course, those brave souls willing to go where no one else dares to travel often come across some insane models. This is quite prevalent with this particular man who makes a living out of finding some of the world's rarest automobiles, repairing them, then sending them off to good homes to be taken care of. You may be rolling your eyes right now at the thought that we just called this guy an orphanage for classic cars, but you'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a moment.

CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO