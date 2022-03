Melvin Gordon wants to return to the Denver Broncos, and they would like to re-sign him. Now it’s just a matter of if they can agree to terms. “I’ve had really good discussions with Melvin,” Broncos general manager George Paton said at the NFL combine on Tuesday. “We’d like to have him back. We still think he’s a really good back. I think you need two or three runners in this league. They’re going to get nicked. It’s a tough position.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO