ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

March 2022 Monthly Horoscope From The AstroTwins

MindBodyGreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've never heard the expression, "May you live in interesting times," it certainly fits the unpredictable nature of 2022. The urban legend behind this seemingly positive wish is that it's an old curse. Translation? Maybe it's better to be bored and peaceful than to live in the fiery angst of...

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 3

Related
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in March, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It’s almost that time of year again when we can all re-emerge from the dreary depths of winter conditions and reconvene amid spring’s bloom. In the cosmos, this seasonal renewal is evident, as well: The month of March brings Aries season (the first sign of the zodiac calendar) and a happy meet-up of love and sex planets Venus and Mars in future-focused Aquarius. Together with a few other transits, these cosmic shifts are poised to bring the best day in March, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Unfortunately, This Week Might Be Rough For These 3 Zodiac Signs

There’s so much bright and loving energy surrounding you this week, so keep your chin up. Even though February 28, 2022 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Aries, Libra, and Capricorn — there’s still so much to look forward to. The sun is in spiritual, imaginative, and empathetic Pisces, bringing you an endless source of inspiration. However, this mutable water sign could bring some confusing emotions to the surface in the process.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your March Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Asking You To Trust Yourself

March brings a new season and some significant planetary shifts. March 2 brings the powerful new moon in Pisces, which will align us with our emotions. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius on March 6, making our goals more attainable. Then, on March 9, Mercury enters Pisces and urges us to lean into our intuition to comprehend matters. Soon enough, on March 27, the Planet of Communication moves into Aries, ushering in a time when everyone will be assertive and direct. The full moon in Virgo occurs on March 18, asking us to be of service to others. And the month closes on a fun, high-energy note, as the Spring Equinox, Aries season, and the astrological New Year all commence on March 20 — a day to remember.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscope: February 27 to March 5, 2022

This week’s astrology is chock-full of delicious transits, all centering around a beautiful new moon in Pisces on the 2nd. New moons are a time for centering and setting intentions, and this one occurs alongside bountiful Jupiter, encouraging us to go big or go home. It’s a perfect time to make positive, easy changes that will make a real difference in our quality of life. Then the sun makes an exact conjunction to Jupiter on the 5th bringing us a collective ego boost and self-esteem recalibration. Sun-Jupiter is a powerful combination. Think: Kanye West (who was born under this influence) refusing to let anyone else have the last word.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ukrainian#Piscean
MindBodyGreen

The Luckiest Astrology Day Of The Year Is Coming: Here's What To Know

Ready for what will perhaps be the luckiest Saturday of the year (astrologically speaking, anyway)? The AstroTwins break down what to expect in the week ahead. Since the veil is thin under these moonbeams, this is one of the best days of the year to download divine inspiration. Get yourself into a quiet space where you can "hear" the guidance of your inner voice. With abundant Jupiter hovering in close connection to la luna, you can expect a downpour of ideas! Try leading with a softer touch, remaining receptive to input rather than forcing yourself to be productive or give feedback.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For March 2022

Aries – When the New Moon moves into Pisces on March 2, you are going to deal with a massive shift in your universe. You will leave certain things (or people) behind and move onto bigger and better opportunities. Then, when the sun moves into Aries on March 20, kicking off Aries season, you are going to feel a surge in motivation. You’ll have the energy to take on projects that you’ve been dreaming about for years. You won’t let anything hold you back because you’ll feel unstoppable. Overall, this month is going to bring you closer than ever to achieving your dreams.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of February 19, 2022. In 1961, Piscean cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to orbit the Earth in a spacecraft. As his feat neared its end, Gagarin left the capsule at 20,000 feet above the ground and parachuted the rest of the way. He arrived in a turnip field where a girl and her grandmother were working. They provided him with a horse and cart so he could travel to the nearest telephone and make a call to get picked up and brought back to headquarters. I foresee a metaphorically comparable series of events transpiring in your life, Pisces. Be flexible and adaptable as you adjust to changing conditions with changing strategies. Your exceptional and illustrious activities may require the assistance of humble influences.
LIFESTYLE
NYLON

Your March 2022 Horoscope Brings Some Much Deserved Cosmic Chillness

As the planets pile up in Aquarius and Pisces, your March 2022 horoscope brings the levity of possibility. Welcome to the surge months, the high points of the Piscean deluge, a halcyon moment in which no planets are in retrograde, and the bulk of them chill in Aquarius and Pisces. Welcome to Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas’ apartment, Zordon’s command center, Giles’ library. If you’ve been waiting to order spittoons for the ayahuasca ceremony, now’s the time. With Mars and Venus entering Aquarius on March 6 comes a renewed vision, and direction for your year ahead. And as the sun and Mercury barrel through the Piscean kaleidoscope, so do they transmute, mutate, and reimagine what you thought was possible. It’s a dreamy month, at times too hazy for you to see clearly, but you’ll have plenty of chances to regain clarity.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 3/02/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A certain someone decides to give you another chance. Make the most of it, because there won't be a next time. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't be so quick to undercut yourself. Let a superior or client decide if your idea has merit first. You may find that you sold him.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week May Be A Bit Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Not All Bad

You’ve been through a lot lately. The fact that you’ve made it this far says so much about your strength and what you’re capable of accomplishing. Aquarius season is here and it’s been a serious reality check. Saturn — planet of karma and consequences — has had its thumb on you, adding pressure to your situation and forcing you to rise to the occasion. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 7, 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Capricorn — you’ve got a few more challenges ahead.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Which zodiac signs are good with money? These are destined for riches

Let’s talk money, baby: brass tax, bottom lines and the warm feeling of a fistful of cold, hard cash. In astrology, much about financial strife and/or personal success can be gleaned from looking at the second, eighth and 11th houses within an individual birth chart. Known as the money houses, they correspond to individual wealth, wealth earned through partnership and wealth acquired in business. In addition to the money houses, the position of Venus — planet of possessions — and Jupiter — planet of luck and expansion — indicates whether an individual will find riches or ruin.
WALMART
purewow.com

The Most Complicated Zodiac Pairings & How to Work Through Them

As a professional astrologer, many clients come to me wanting to know about relationships, not just romantic ones but also those with family, friends and coworkers. Compatibility is complicated. Not everyone naturally gets along, but astrology can help us find common ground even with those who feel like oil to our water. Here’s some of the most complicated zodiac pairings and how to work through them.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Aries: March 21-April 19

It might just be a little bit muddy for you at the end of February into the first week of March. You may be an Earth sign but you could be a little touchy during the next few weeks. Nothing too upsetting, maybe just a slow start into the month but just like the Bull you will pick up momentum as we start to head toward Aries. But just be ready to drop established plans and go with the flow if it will help you get to where you want to go faster. You might want to even set up some travel plans to just see where the current takes you.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Powerful Week, Thanks To Pisces Season

You’ve heard all the hype surrounding Jupiter in Pisces, and this week, you’re about to understand why. Ever since Jupiter — planet of expansion and adventure — entered Pisces at the tail end of 2021, it’s been bringing you blessings on blessings. After all, Pisces is traditionally ruled by Jupiter, which means Jupiter is feeling more alive than ever as it moves through its home zodiac sign. However, some of us are enjoying it more than others, because February 28, 2022 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Pisces New Moon Will Initiate A Metamorphosis For These 4 Zodiac Signs

You’re being pulled down a beautiful adventure, because you’re gearing up for an incredible new moon. In astrology, a new moon is always a powerful opportunity to lay down the groundwork for something new and open your heart to a whole new perspective. In fact, a new moon is always the best time to set an intention, because as the moon moves through the remaining 28-days of its cycle, you’ll carry that intention with you in everything you do. The zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — have every reason to look forward to what’s coming next.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

This New Moon In Pisces Is One Of The Most Positive Cosmic Events Of The Year

In astrology, the moon controls our emotions and intuition. It dictates how we connect with others and express our thoughts — basically, it governs over all things relating to our deepest darkest selves. On March 2, we'll experience a new moon in Pisces, meaning that the emotional luminary will be in an even more sentimental astrological spot. While we'll be in our feels, it's not necessarily a bad thing. Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, even says that this is — without a doubt — one of the most positive new moons of 2022.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Which Zodiac Sign Should You Date Next?

Most astrologers would probably agree that love is the most popular topic among clients, which is usually followed by the question: Are we compatible? Can a loquacious Gemini connect with a quiet Cancer? A rowdy Sagittarius with a thoughtful Virgo? A cool Aquarius and a theatrical Leo?. Here at VICE,...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy