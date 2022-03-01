Gospel artist Jekalyn Carr's performance to headline Atlanta Hawks' Faith & Family Night

The Atlanta Hawks announced Tuesday that they will host Faith & Family Night during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 11.

As part of the entertainment, the dynamic and multiple award-winning Gospel artist Jekalyn Carr will perform at both halftime and postgame. Limited ticket packages remain for Faith & Family Night and can be secured by visiting Hawks.com/Faith.

“I am excited to be a part of bringing friends and family together through sports and music,” said Jekalyn Carr. “Faith has a place everywhere, including State Farm Arena. We’re going to have a great time!”

Jekalyn Carr began singing and ministering professionally when she was only 15 years old. Less than a decade later, she is one of the top-selling independent recording artists in Gospel music with nine Billboard No. 1’s – including five No.1 radio singles, two No. 1 albums and two No. 1 digital singles. In her career, she has had seven Top-10 songs, four GRAMMY Award nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, over 75 million lifetime global streams, and on YouTube, she has surpassed a total of 95 million views.

Carr was named one of EBONY Magazine’s coveted ‘Power 100’ that highlights the Most Influential People in the World. She is the recipient of five Stellar Gospel Music Awards and two Dove Awards. In 2021, she was inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition to her illustrious singing career, Jekalyn Carr is a sought-after speaker, respected author, visionary entrepreneur and transformational radio show host.

During previous Faith & Family Nights, Hawks’ fans have seen performances from GRAMMY Award-winning inspirational hip-hop artist Lecrae and contemporary Christian music and gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne as well as Berean Christian Church.