Target’s steady aim is underappreciated

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Target (TGT.N) is hitting its mark. The $106 billion U.S. retailer reported better-than-expected read more fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday sending its shares up 10% in morning trade. The company led by Brian Cornell is investing an extra $300 million in employee benefits including raising its starting wage range from $15 to $24 per hour to address a tight labor market. That, along with inflationary pressures, will send operating margins “well below” the 9.8% that Target achieved in the first quarter in 2021.

Still, Target remains more profitable than rivals like Walmart (WMT.N) and Costco (COST.O). Meanwhile, over the past three years Target has also given shareholders a 48% return – twice as much as Amazon.com and over three times as much as Walmart. Despite that, Target’s enterprise value of 9 times forward EBITDA, according to Refinitiv is below both those rivals. Target is known for its cheap and chic goods but it looks like a shopping opportunity for investors too. (By Jennifer Saba)

