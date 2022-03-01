ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kane Brown’s Daughter Kingsley Is Adjusting Well to Life as a Big Sister

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Kane Brown's 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, got a new title recently: Big sister. The country superstar and his wife Katelyn welcomed baby girl Kodi Jane at the end of 2021, and though Brown admits Kingsley was a little foggy on the details of what the new family member meant at first,...

