Known for their beloved historic Chesterton Art Fair and their variety of adult and youth art classes, the Chesterton Art Center is set to embark on broadening their horizons in their offerings to the public. On March 12, they will host their first Family Art Day at the center. The concept for this free community event came about as the center was looking for ways to increase community outreach and involvement. “What brought the idea to do something like this to the center in the first place is we are really working to create greater access to our programming,” said Jillian Bridgeman, program director at the art center. “Part of that is the ability to create low cost or free programming for the community.”

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO