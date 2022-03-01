ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing on TV, March 3-6

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of motor racing is available for streaming on...

racer.com

racer.com

IndyCar Iowa adds big name pre-, post-race concerts

July’s HyVee IndyCar Race Weekend event has added four musical acts to the doubleheader event. Three significant country acts have been lined up for the NTT IndyCar Series weekend starting on Saturday July 23 with Tim McGraw set to open the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, and after the race, Florida Georgia Line will close the day.
IOWA STATE
racer.com

Kyle Busch makes something from nothing in Vegas

The deck was stacked against Kyle Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and somehow, he wound up with a car capable of – and nearly – winning the Pennzoil 400. Busch led 49 laps and finished fourth with a car that did not start the weekend Cup Series race-ready. It was a parts car available to the four Joe Gibbs Racing teams should they need to pull anything from it during the weekend. But when Busch completed nine laps in practice and crashed in Turn 3, destroying his primary No. 18 Toyota, the parts car became a backup car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

ACO reopens LM24 entries following Russian withdrawals

Entry applications for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series have all been re-opened for a 48 hour period in the wake of the withdrawal of Russian-flagged G-Drive Racing. The move from the GazProm-backed outfit came after a number of Russian...
MOTORSPORTS
#Eastern
AL.com

NFL Scouting Combine live stream (3/6): How to watch online, TV, time

Defensive backs are up Sunday, March 6, when the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off its final day. The event will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said Saturday that he isn’t working because he’s still on the mend after tearing a ligament in his left foot last fall.
NFL
racer.com

Five Cup teams penalized for inspection failures in Las Vegas

Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be down a team member at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of pre-qualifying inspection failures. The cars of Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing), Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports), Harrison Burton (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing), Todd Gilliland (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports), and Josh Bilicki (No. 77 Spire Motorsports) failed inspection twice Friday. All five drivers will be allowed to qualify for the Pennzoil 400, but a crew member has been ejected for the remainder of the weekend, and the teams have all lost pit stall selection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Larson second at Las Vegas, happy with teamwork

Kyle Larson liked the call his team made to give him the race lead going into overtime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even if it didn’t result in a win. Larson and two of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates, Alex Bowman and William Byron, benefited from their respective crew chiefs all thinking the same way by taking two tires on the final pit stop Sunday afternoon. The move propelled Larson to the top of the leaderboard and gave him control of the final restart. Larson chose the outside lane and fought side-by-side with Bowman until the last corner coming to the checkered flag. Bowman was able to clear Larson off Turn 4 and win the race.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sports
racer.com

Opening Ferrari Challenge round concludes on high note

Trofeo Pirelli: Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) took the overall win in the Trofeo Pirelli race after getting the jump on the rest of the field after a mid-race caution period. From the start it was pole-sitter Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) who looked set to cruise to another convincing win, but a yellow flag for an on-track incident bunched the filed back up mid-way through the 30-minute contest. When the green flag flew, Franco and those behind him were a bit slow to throttle and Muzzo dove to the inside to jump the que and take the lead into the first corner. The chaos also benefitted Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) who went on to finish second, just under two seconds adrift. Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) secured the final step on the podium, hounding Rubbo to the end and finishing just four tenths behind.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Imola to remain on F1 schedule until 2025

Imola will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025 after signing an extended race-hosting deal. The iconic Italian circuit returned to the calendar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the European replacements for the numerous cancelled races that year, and retained its place on the schedule in the early part of last season. With another one-year deal keeping Imola involved as the fourth round of this season’s championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has committed longer-term and will remain on the schedule for three years beyond this season’s race.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Larson clears the air with Elliott about Fontana incident

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have gone over what happened near the end of last weekend’s race at Auto Club Speedway, and Larson believes it went well. “It was good to have a conversation and good to hopefully move along from it,” Larson said after qualifying...
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Williams keen to increase performance in Bahrain

Williams will look to exploit the performance of its 2022 car at the final pre-season test in Bahrain this week after working on the FW44 since Barcelona. Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi enjoyed strong mileage as Williams made a solid start to 2022 in the first test, with Albon the fourth most productive driver over the opening three days. While head of vehicle performance Dave Robson said there were positive signs from Barcelona, he’s looking for the team to step it up a level for the final test in Bahrain later this week.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Franco, Coleman, Chang and Johnson take the top step at COTA

Over 60 drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series made their first laps in true competition at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas on Saturday. After a long off-season, drivers were eager to get back behind the wheel of their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race cars and begin their push for 2022 championship honors. Both Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell races were marked by fierce but respectful driving as no caution periods were required over the two thirty-minute contests.
AUSTIN, TX
racer.com

A historic gathering at COTA

As the debut round of Ferrari Challenge’s 30th anniversary, the Circuit of the Americas will be host to a very special gathering of historic Ferrari Challenge race cars. Sporting their original liveries of the period, one example of each of the cars used over the series’ 30 year history will be on display for the spectators and paddock to enjoy throughout the weekend. Some even took to the track to get a few laps in to revive some long-lost memories and experiences.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Cool temps, hot drivers in first COTA qualifying

The first qualifying session of Ferrari Challenge’s 30th anniversary season got underway under grey and breezy skies at the Circuit of The Americas. Cooler temperatures and exuberant drivers combined for a rocky start as red flags negated the efforts of the Coppa Shell Am drivers, but skies started to clear and drivers brought their first-race nerves under control as intense qualifying battles raged in nearly every category.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Legends to gather for 34th annual MSHFA Induction Ceremony

Past and present stars, top industry leaders and racing legends from all facets of the sport arrive in Daytona Beach early this week to honor the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s Class of 2022 in a two-day celebration culminating with the sold out 34th Induction Ceremony presented by Toyota Racing at the Shores Resort and Spa, March 8.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
racer.com

Vegas brings a welcome change in form for Chastain

Ross Chastain was the class of the field on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when it came to the time spent out front in the Pennzoil 400. Chastain led the most laps – 83 – and won the second stage. Those laps were not only the most Chastain’s led in a single NASCAR Cup Series race, but more than he’d led in his previous 117 starts combined.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy as well as Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat tag team match to recapture the championships. You can see some clips from the match below. RK-Bro mark their second...
WWE
racer.com

Next Gen has changed the game - Suarez

Daniel Suarez came the closest he’s ever been to winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race a week ago. While Suarez ultimately came up short and finished fourth, the fact that he took his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet briefly to the lead with three laps to go was a testament to how the Next Gen car has changed the game.
MOTORSPORTS

