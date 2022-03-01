Racing on TV, March 3-6

Five NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be down a team member at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because of pre-qualifying inspection failures. The cars of Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing), Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports), Harrison Burton (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing), Todd Gilliland (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports), and Josh Bilicki (No. 77 Spire Motorsports) failed inspection twice Friday. All five drivers will be allowed to qualify for the Pennzoil 400, but a crew member has been ejected for the remainder of the weekend, and the teams have all lost pit stall selection.
