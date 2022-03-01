Racing on TV, March 3-6

Trofeo Pirelli: Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) took the overall win in the Trofeo Pirelli race after getting the jump on the rest of the field after a mid-race caution period. From the start it was pole-sitter Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) who looked set to cruise to another convincing win, but a yellow flag for an on-track incident bunched the filed back up mid-way through the 30-minute contest. When the green flag flew, Franco and those behind him were a bit slow to throttle and Muzzo dove to the inside to jump the que and take the lead into the first corner. The chaos also benefitted Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) who went on to finish second, just under two seconds adrift. Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) secured the final step on the podium, hounding Rubbo to the end and finishing just four tenths behind.

