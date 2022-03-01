ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

A Record Number of Handgun Carry Permits Issued in 2021

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota sheriffs issued a record number of handgun carry permits in 2021. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reporting 106,488 permits...

