ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Robertson had his second hat trick of the weekend and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Sunday. Robertson is up to 29 goals on the season, seven of which have come in the last three games. He's the first NHL player to record back-to-back hat tricks since Washington’s Alex Ovechkin in January 2020.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO