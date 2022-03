Advantage Real Estate in Newport has announced the addition of a new broker, Isaac Lowe. “From a very young age, I believed that my path to happiness would come from helping others in some way or another. Early on, I discovered a vast interest in learning about business and financial literacy. Ever since, my free time is spent acquiring and absorbing as much knowledge as I can about every facet of these areas,” Lowe said.

