Stewartville Man Charged In Second Child Sex Abuse Case

By Kim David
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Stewartville man who was charged last September with having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 is facing new allegations. The...

Rochester Cocaine Dealer Sentenced to More Than 9-Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A drug bust last year has resulted in a more than nine-year prison sentence for a Rochester man. 39-year-old Loc Huu Truong received the 110-month prison term yesterday in Olmsted County Court for his conviction on first and second-degree drug charges. He pleaded guilty to both charges last November.
Four Hostages Freed by St. Paul Police

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in St. Paul say a hostage situation at a gas station yesterday ended without injuries. According to St. Paul police, officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a 911 call from a person reporting that a woman with a gun was threatening people inside the business. While police were heading to the Eastside business the woman took the people inside the gas station hostage. A news release says the responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 PM. While they were securing the area members of the St. Paul police SWAT team and crisis negotiators also responded.
Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
Rochester Man Watches Thief Steal His Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who left his car running while he was inside a coffee shop had the vehicle stolen by an apparent homeless thief. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 36-year-old victim was inside the Fiddlehead store at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 8:00 am Friday when he saw a man near the vehicle. Moilanen says the owner confronted the man, who tried to grab the victim’s key fob. The victim thought the man was walking away but he suddenly jumped into the car and drove off.
#Abuse Case#Felony Charges#Sex Abuse#Sheriff S Office
Rochester Woman Suffers Broken Jaw in Reported Assault

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman is accused of attacking another woman with a bottle, causing the victim to suffer a fractured jaw and broken teeth. The assault was reported last June - shortly after police officers had been called to an apartment to check an earlier incident involving 27-year-old Takyra Lashawn Ray and the same victim.
